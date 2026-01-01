 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hartford

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hartford.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

32 lab locations in Hartford

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

32 Lab Locations in Hartford

Empirical draws blood at 32 lab locations in Hartford through the Quest network, including Hartford, Avon, Bloomfield, Glastonbury, and Meriden. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 32 lab locations in Hartford
Start testing in Hartford

More heart testing in Hartford

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in HartfordLp(a) test in HartfordLDL test in HartfordHDL test in HartfordTriglycerides test in Hartfordhs-CRP test in Hartford

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in ConnecticutHeart Health Test in New HavenHeart Health Test in BridgeportHeart Health Test in BostonHeart Health Test in New York CityHeart Health Test in PhiladelphiaHeart Health Test in BaltimoreHeart Health Test in Howard CountyHeart Health Test in Prince George's County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hartford

Get your heart health test in Hartford.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hartford.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone