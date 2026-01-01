Heart Health Test in New Haven

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in New Haven.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20 lab locations in New Haven
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20 lab locations in New Haven through the Quest network, including New Haven, North Haven, Branford, Cheshire, and Derby. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 20 lab locations in New Haven
136 Sherman Ave
ste 101, New Haven, CT
55 Lock Street-yale Health Members Only
New Haven, CT
172 Washington Ave
North Haven, CT
2 Broadway
North Haven, CT
1075 West Main Street
Branford, CT
280 S Main St
Cheshire, CT
299 Seymour Ave
Derby, CT
190 Main Street
East Haven, CT
631 Boston Post Rd
Guilford, CT
3000 Dixwell Ave
Hamden, CT
11 Woodland Road
Madison, CT
440 Saybrook Rd
Middletown, CT
233 Broad St
Milford, CT
240 Indian River Rd
Orange, CT
166 Waterbury Rd
Prospect, CT
515 Bridgeport Ave
Shelton, CT
385 Main St S
Southbury, CT
930 North Colony Road
Wallingford, CT
1389 West Main Street
Suite 125, Waterbury, CT
687 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across New Haven.