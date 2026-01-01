Heart Health Test in New London County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in New London County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in New London County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in New London County through the Quest network, including Norwich, Colchester, East Lyme, Groton, and Mystic. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 8 lab locations in New London County
111 Salem Turnpike
Norwich, CT
330 Washington Street
Norwich, CT
42 Town St
Norwich, CT
163 Broadway St
Colchester, CT
15 Chesterfield Road
East Lyme, CT
85 Poheganut Drive
Groton, CT
23 Clara Dr
Mystic, CT
721 Bank Street
New London, CT
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across New London County.