 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in New London County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in New London County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in New London County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across New London County

Empirical draws blood in New London County through the Quest network, including Norwich, Colchester, East Lyme, Groton, and Mystic. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 8 lab locations in New London County
Start testing in New London County

More heart testing in New London County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in New London CountyLp(a) test in New London CountyLDL test in New London CountyHDL test in New London CountyTriglycerides test in New London Countyhs-CRP test in New London County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in New London County

Get your heart health test in New London County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across New London County.

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