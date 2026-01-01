Heart Health Test in Alachua County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Alachua County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Alachua County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Alachua County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 4 lab locations in Alachua County
1800 Ne 12Th Ave
Gainesville, FL
5700 Nw 23Rd St
Gainesville, FL
6628 Nw 9Th Blvd
Gainesville, FL
7050 Sw Archer Rd
Gainesville, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Alachua County.