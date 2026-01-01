Heart Health Test in Fort Lauderdale

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fort Lauderdale.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale through the Quest network, including Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Davie, and Deerfield Beach. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale
10000 Stirling Rd
Hollywood, FL
3343 Sheridan St
Hollywood, FL
12237 Pembroke Rd
Pembroke Pines, FL
17900 NW 5th Street
Pembroke Pines, FL
2901 Coral Hills Dr.
Coral Springs, FL
4801 S University Dr.
Davie, FL
1814 W Hillsboro Blvd
Deerfield Beach, FL
1491 SE 17th St
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
5901 Colonial Dr
Margate, FL
17119 Miramar Pkwy
Miramar, FL
969 E Commercial Blvd
Oakland Park, FL
1867-1869 N. Pine Island Road
Plantation, FL
898A North Federal Hwy
Pompano Beach, FL
10058 West Oakland Park Blvd
Sunrise, FL
6848 North University Drive
Tamarac, FL
2711 Executive Park Dr
Weston, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fort Lauderdale.