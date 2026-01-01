 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Fort Lauderdale

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Fort Lauderdale.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

16 Lab Locations in Fort Lauderdale

Empirical draws blood at 16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale through the Quest network, including Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs, Davie, and Deerfield Beach. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 16 lab locations in Fort Lauderdale
Start testing in Fort Lauderdale

More heart testing in Fort Lauderdale

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Fort LauderdaleLp(a) test in Fort LauderdaleLDL test in Fort LauderdaleHDL test in Fort LauderdaleTriglycerides test in Fort Lauderdalehs-CRP test in Fort Lauderdale

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Fort Lauderdale

Get your heart health test in Fort Lauderdale.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Fort Lauderdale.

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