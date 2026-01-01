Heart Health Test in Lake County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lake County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Lake County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Lake County through the Quest network, including Clermont, Eustis, Lady Lake, Leesburg, and Mount Dora. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 8 lab locations in Lake County
17445 Us Highway 192
Clermont, FL
2105 Hartwood Marsh Road
Clermont, FL
265 Citrus Tower Blvd
Clermont, FL
2812 David Walker Road
Eustis, FL
572 Us-441 S
Lady Lake, FL
701 N. 14Th St
Leesburg, FL
18989 Highway 441
Mount Dora, FL
6551 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Mt. Dora, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lake County.