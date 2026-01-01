Heart Health Test in Lee County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lee County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Lee County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Lee County through the Quest network, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Ft. Myers, and Lehigh Acres. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 8 lab locations in Lee County
2301 Del Prado Blvd S
Cape Coral, FL
4817-1 Milton Street
Cape Coral, FL
15740 New Hampshire Court
Fort Myers, FL
4350 Fowler St
Fort Myers, FL
9550 Bonita Beach Rd
Bonita Springs, FL
6900 Daniels Pkwy
Ft. Myers, FL
3400 Lee Blvd
Lehigh Acres, FL
15201 N. Cleveland Ave.
North Fort Myers, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lee County.