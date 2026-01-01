 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Lee County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Lee County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Lee County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Lee County

Empirical draws blood in Lee County through the Quest network, including Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Ft. Myers, and Lehigh Acres. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 8 lab locations in Lee County
Start testing in Lee County

More heart testing in Lee County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Lee CountyLp(a) test in Lee CountyLDL test in Lee CountyHDL test in Lee CountyTriglycerides test in Lee Countyhs-CRP test in Lee County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Lee County

Get your heart health test in Lee County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Lee County.

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