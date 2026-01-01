 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Marion County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Marion County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Marion County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Marion County

Empirical draws blood in Marion County through the Quest network, including Ocala, and Dunnellon. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Marion County
Start testing in Marion County

More heart testing in Marion County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Marion CountyLp(a) test in Marion CountyLDL test in Marion CountyHDL test in Marion CountyTriglycerides test in Marion Countyhs-CRP test in Marion County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Marion County

Get your heart health test in Marion County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Marion County.

Get tested
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