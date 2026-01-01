Heart Health Test in Miami

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Miami.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
18 lab locations in Miami
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 18 lab locations in Miami through the Quest network, including Miami, Hialeah, Aventura, Cutler Bay, and Doral. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 18 lab locations in Miami
1050 Nw 14Th St
Miami, FL
10920 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL
11410 N Kendall Drive
Miami, FL
11485 Sw 40Th St
Miami, FL
12554 Sw 120Th St
Miami, FL
13808 Sw 8Th St
Miami, FL
16217 Sw 88Th St
Miami, FL
18600 Nw 87Th Ave
Miami, FL
5761 SW 40th St
Miami, FL
8279 W Flagler St
Miami, FL
3705 W 20Th Ave.
Hialeah, FL
777 E 25Th St
Hialeah, FL
20445 Biscayne Blvd
Aventura, FL
19270 S Dixie Hwy
Cutler Bay, FL
2600 Nw 87Th Ave
Doral, FL
2002 Campbell Dr
Homestead, FL
1000 5Th Street
Miami Beach, FL
100 Nw 170Th St
North Miami Beach, FL
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Miami.