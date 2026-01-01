 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Miami

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Miami.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

18 lab locations in Miami

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

18 Lab Locations in Miami

Empirical draws blood at 18 lab locations in Miami through the Quest network, including Miami, Hialeah, Aventura, Cutler Bay, and Doral. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 18 lab locations in Miami
Start testing in Miami

More heart testing in Miami

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in MiamiLp(a) test in MiamiLDL test in MiamiHDL test in MiamiTriglycerides test in Miamihs-CRP test in Miami

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Miami

Get your heart health test in Miami.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Miami.

Get tested
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