 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Polk County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Polk County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Polk County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Polk County

Empirical draws blood in Polk County through the Quest network, including Lakeland, Davenport, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Polk County
Start testing in Polk County

More heart testing in Polk County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Polk CountyLp(a) test in Polk CountyLDL test in Polk CountyHDL test in Polk CountyTriglycerides test in Polk Countyhs-CRP test in Polk County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Polk County

Get your heart health test in Polk County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Polk County.

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