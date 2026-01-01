Heart Health Test in Tampa

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Tampa.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
32 lab locations in Tampa
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 32 lab locations in Tampa through the Quest network, including Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Brooksville, and Spring Hill. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 32 lab locations in Tampa
110 S Macdill Ave
Tampa, FL
11611 Sheldon Rd
Tampa, FL
13562 University Plaza #301
Tampa, FL
14831 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL
19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL
3440 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Tampa, FL
1219 Cleveland St
Clearwater, FL
1831 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL
3220 N Mcmullen Booth Rd
Clearwater, FL
1101 34Th St N
St Petersburg, FL
1173 62nd Avenue North
St Petersburg, FL
6006 49th St N
St Petersburg, FL
19336 Cortez Blvd
Brooksville, FL
7007 Nightwalker Rd
Brooksville, FL
3041 Landover Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL
40 Seven Hills Dr
Spring Hill, FL
26827 Foggy Creek Rd
Wesley Chapel, FL
28500 State Road 54
Wesley Chapel, FL
159 E. Bloomingdale Avenue
Brandon, FL
1301 2Nd Ave Sw
Largo, FL
16541 Pointe Village Dr
Lutz, FL
4741 US Highway 19
New Port Richey, FL
3801 Tampa Rd
Oldsmar, FL
31846 Us Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL
206 Alexander Street West
Plant City, FL
13143 Vail Ridge Dr
Riverview, FL
11232 Park Blvd
Seminole, FL
6800 Gulfport Blvd S
South Pasadena, FL
707-1073 South Pinellas Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL
10710 Sr 54
Trinity, FL
1933 State Road 60 East
Valrico, FL
6719 Gall Blvd
Zephyrhills, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Tampa.