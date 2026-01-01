 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Tampa

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Tampa.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

32 lab locations in Tampa

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

32 Lab Locations in Tampa

Empirical draws blood at 32 lab locations in Tampa through the Quest network, including Tampa, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Brooksville, and Spring Hill. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 32 lab locations in Tampa
Start testing in Tampa

More heart testing in Tampa

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in TampaLp(a) test in TampaLDL test in TampaHDL test in TampaTriglycerides test in Tampahs-CRP test in Tampa

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Tampa

Get your heart health test in Tampa.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Tampa.

Get tested
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