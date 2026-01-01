Heart Health Test in Georgia

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Georgia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Georgia
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 54 Georgia cities through the Quest network, including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, and Marietta. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 60 lab locations in Georgia
550 Peachtree St Ne
Atlanta, GA
5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA
3055 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA
3440 Preston Ridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA
101 Yorktown Dr
Fayetteville, GA
1255 Highway 54 W
Fayetteville, GA
3496 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
575 Professional Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
670 North Ave Nw
Marietta, GA
790 Church St NW
Marietta, GA
21 Commerce Pkwy
Adairsville, GA
934 Dougherty Road
Aiken, SC
711 N Jefferson St
Albany, GA
3155 North Point Parkway
Alphretta, GA
1000 Hawthorne Ave
Athens, GA
3825 Medical Park Dr
Austell, GA
51 Overview Drive
Blue Ridge, GA
200 Allen Memorial Dr
Bremen, GA
150 Altama Connector
Brunswick, GA
400 Timms Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA
120 Oakside Court
Canton, GA
705 Dixie St
Carrollton, GA
1168 N. Main St.
Cedartown, GA
824 Gi Maddox Pkwy
Chatsworth, GA
600 N Holtzclaw Ave
Chattanooga, TN
200 N River St
Claxton, GA
5448 Whittlesey Blvd
Columbus, GA
5126 Hospital Dr NE
Covington, GA
1634 Market Place Blvd
Cumming, GA
497 Winn Way
Decatur, GA
676 US 441 Business
Demorest, GA
1309 Ocilla Highway
Douglas, GA
2660 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA
121 Harmony Xing
Eatonton, GA
4469 Washington Rd
Evans, GA
1699 S 14Th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL
950 S Enota Dr Ne
Gainesville, GA
120B West College Street
Griffin, GA
85 Seasons Ln
Hiawassee, GA
625 Big Shanty Rd Nw
Kennesaw, GA
4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110
Loganville, GA
4100 Riverside Dr
Macon, GA
2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road
Newnan, GA
101 Mcwilliams Dr
Peachtree City, GA
1115 Morningside Dr
Perry, GA
83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw
Riverdale, GA
2112 Shorter Ave NW Ste 200
Rome, GA
102 Lakeshore Dr
Saint Marys, GA
1955 E Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA
4441 Atlanta Rd Se
Smyrna, GA
1630 Scenic Hwy. N
Snellville, GA
1601 Fair Rd
Statesboro, GA
285 Country Club Drive
Stockbridge, GA
3925 Johns Creek Ct
Suwanee, GA
160 Central Ave
Trion, GA
341 Northside Dr
Valdosta, GA
512 Maple Dr
Vidalia, GA
2103 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA
464016 State Road 200
Yulee, FL
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Georgia.