 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Atlanta

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Atlanta.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

28 lab locations in Atlanta

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

28 Lab Locations in Atlanta

Empirical draws blood at 28 lab locations in Atlanta through the Quest network, including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, and Marietta. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 28 lab locations in Atlanta
Start testing in Atlanta

More heart testing in Atlanta

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in AtlantaLp(a) test in AtlantaLDL test in AtlantaHDL test in AtlantaTriglycerides test in Atlantahs-CRP test in Atlanta

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Atlanta

Get your heart health test in Atlanta.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Atlanta.

Get tested
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