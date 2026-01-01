Heart Health Test in Atlanta

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Atlanta.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
28 lab locations in Atlanta
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 28 lab locations in Atlanta through the Quest network, including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, and Marietta. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 28 lab locations in Atlanta
550 Peachtree St Ne
Atlanta, GA
5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA
3055 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA
3440 Preston Ridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA
101 Yorktown Dr
Fayetteville, GA
1255 Highway 54 W
Fayetteville, GA
3496 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
575 Professional Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
670 North Ave Nw
Marietta, GA
790 Church St NW
Marietta, GA
3155 North Point Parkway
Alphretta, GA
3825 Medical Park Dr
Austell, GA
120 Oakside Court
Canton, GA
5126 Hospital Dr NE
Covington, GA
1634 Market Place Blvd
Cumming, GA
497 Winn Way
Decatur, GA
2660 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA
120B West College Street
Griffin, GA
625 Big Shanty Rd Nw
Kennesaw, GA
4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110
Loganville, GA
2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road
Newnan, GA
101 Mcwilliams Dr
Peachtree City, GA
83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw
Riverdale, GA
4441 Atlanta Rd Se
Smyrna, GA
1630 Scenic Hwy. N
Snellville, GA
285 Country Club Drive
Stockbridge, GA
3925 Johns Creek Ct
Suwanee, GA
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Atlanta.