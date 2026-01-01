 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Indiana

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Indiana.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

30+ lab locations in Indiana

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

30+ Lab Locations in Indiana

Empirical draws blood at 30+ lab locations across 20 Indiana cities through the Quest network, including Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Louisville, and BATESVILLE. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 35 lab locations in Indiana
Start testing in Indiana

More heart testing in Indiana

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in IndianaLp(a) test in IndianaLDL test in IndianaHDL test in IndianaTriglycerides test in Indianahs-CRP test in Indiana

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Indiana

Get your heart health test in Indiana.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Indiana.

Get tested
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