 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Indianapolis

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Indianapolis.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

20 lab locations in Indianapolis

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

20 Lab Locations in Indianapolis

Empirical draws blood at 20 lab locations in Indianapolis through the Quest network, including Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, and INDIANAPOLIS. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 20 lab locations in Indianapolis
Start testing in Indianapolis

More heart testing in Indianapolis

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in IndianapolisLp(a) test in IndianapolisLDL test in IndianapolisHDL test in IndianapolisTriglycerides test in Indianapolishs-CRP test in Indianapolis

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Indianapolis

Get your heart health test in Indianapolis.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Indianapolis.

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