 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Maryland

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Maryland.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

70+ lab locations in Maryland

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

70+ Lab Locations in Maryland

Empirical draws blood at 70+ lab locations across 56 Maryland cities through the Quest network, including Columbia, Alexandria, Baltimore, Bel Air, and Bethesda. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 74 lab locations in Maryland
Start testing in Maryland

More heart testing in Maryland

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in MarylandLp(a) test in MarylandLDL test in MarylandHDL test in MarylandTriglycerides test in Marylandhs-CRP test in Maryland

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Maryland

Get your heart health test in Maryland.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Maryland.

Get tested
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