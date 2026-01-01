 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Baltimore

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Baltimore.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

14 lab locations in Baltimore

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

14 Lab Locations in Baltimore

Empirical draws blood at 14 lab locations in Baltimore through the Quest network, including Baltimore, Catonsville, Owings Mills, Pikesville, and Towson. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 14 lab locations in Baltimore
Start testing in Baltimore

More heart testing in Baltimore

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in BaltimoreLp(a) test in BaltimoreLDL test in BaltimoreHDL test in BaltimoreTriglycerides test in Baltimorehs-CRP test in Baltimore

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Baltimore

Get your heart health test in Baltimore.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Baltimore.

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