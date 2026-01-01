Heart Health Test in Baltimore

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Baltimore.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
14 lab locations in Baltimore
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 14 lab locations in Baltimore through the Quest network, including Baltimore, Catonsville, Owings Mills, Pikesville, and Towson. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 14 lab locations in Baltimore
4401 Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD
9110 Philadelphia Road
Baltimore, MD
2 E Rolling Crossroads
Catonsville, MD
724 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
23 Crossroads Dr
Owings Mills, MD
5 Park Center Ct
Owings Mills, MD
1838 Greene Tree Rd
Pikesville, MD
4000 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD
515 Fairmount Ave
Towson, MD
7801 York Rd
Towson, MD
7544 Holabird Ave
Dundalk, MD
200 Hospital Drive
Glen Burnie, MD
8114 Sandpiper Cir
Nottingham, MD
8858 Waltham Woods Rd
Parkville, MD
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Baltimore.