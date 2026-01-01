 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Frederick County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Frederick County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Frederick County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Frederick County

Empirical draws blood in Frederick County through the Quest network, including Frederick, and Middletown. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Frederick County
Start testing in Frederick County

More heart testing in Frederick County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Frederick CountyLp(a) test in Frederick CountyLDL test in Frederick CountyHDL test in Frederick CountyTriglycerides test in Frederick Countyhs-CRP test in Frederick County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Frederick County

Get your heart health test in Frederick County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Frederick County.

Get tested
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