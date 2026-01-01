 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Harford County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Harford County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Harford County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Harford County

Empirical draws blood in Harford County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Harford County
Start testing in Harford County

More heart testing in Harford County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Harford CountyLp(a) test in Harford CountyLDL test in Harford CountyHDL test in Harford CountyTriglycerides test in Harford Countyhs-CRP test in Harford County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Harford County

Get your heart health test in Harford County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Harford County.

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