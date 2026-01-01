 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Howard County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Howard County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

4 lab locations in Howard County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

4 Lab Locations in Howard County

Empirical draws blood at 4 lab locations in Howard County through the Quest network, including Columbia, and Ellicott City. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 4 lab locations in Howard County
Start testing in Howard County

More heart testing in Howard County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Howard CountyLp(a) test in Howard CountyLDL test in Howard CountyHDL test in Howard CountyTriglycerides test in Howard Countyhs-CRP test in Howard County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Howard County

Get your heart health test in Howard County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Howard County.

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