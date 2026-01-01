Heart Health Test in Montgomery County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Montgomery County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
12 lab locations in Montgomery County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Montgomery County through the Quest network, including Bethesda, Germantown, Rockville, Silver Spring, and Gaithersburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 12 lab locations in Montgomery County
5000 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD
6410 Rockledge Dr
Bethesda, MD
19731 Germantown Rd
Germantown, MD
20528 Boland Farm Road
Germantown, MD
15225 Shady Grove Road
Rockville, MD
9707 Medical Center Drive
Rockville, MD
10801 Lockwood Drive
Silver Spring, MD
11886 Healing Way
Silver Spring, MD
20211 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, MD
18111 Prince Philip Drive
Olney, MD
7610 Carroll Ave
Takoma Park, MD
11201 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Montgomery County.