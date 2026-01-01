 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Montgomery County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Montgomery County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

12 lab locations in Montgomery County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

12 Lab Locations in Montgomery County

Empirical draws blood at 12 lab locations in Montgomery County through the Quest network, including Bethesda, Germantown, Rockville, Silver Spring, and Gaithersburg. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 12 lab locations in Montgomery County
Start testing in Montgomery County

More heart testing in Montgomery County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Montgomery CountyLp(a) test in Montgomery CountyLDL test in Montgomery CountyHDL test in Montgomery CountyTriglycerides test in Montgomery Countyhs-CRP test in Montgomery County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in MarylandHeart Health Test in Howard CountyHeart Health Test in Prince George's CountyHeart Health Test in Northern VirginiaHeart Health Test in BaltimoreHeart Health Test in RichmondHeart Health Test in PhiladelphiaHeart Health Test in Hampton RoadsHeart Health Test in Pittsburgh

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Montgomery County

Get your heart health test in Montgomery County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Montgomery County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone