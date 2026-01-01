Heart Health Test in Prince George's County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Prince George's County.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
6 lab locations in Prince George's County
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Prince George's County through the Quest network, including Bowie, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, and Laurel. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Prince George's County
4000 Mitchellville Road
Bowie, MD
9131 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
6201 Greenbelt Rd
College Park, MD
7500 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD
14201 Laurel Park Drive
Laurel, MD
6235 Oxon Hill Rd
Oxon Hill, MD
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Prince George's County.