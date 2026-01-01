 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Prince George's County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Prince George's County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

6 lab locations in Prince George's County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

6 Lab Locations in Prince George's County

Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Prince George's County through the Quest network, including Bowie, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, and Laurel. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Prince George's County
Start testing in Prince George's County

More heart testing in Prince George's County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Prince George's CountyLp(a) test in Prince George's CountyLDL test in Prince George's CountyHDL test in Prince George's CountyTriglycerides test in Prince George's Countyhs-CRP test in Prince George's County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Prince George's County

Get your heart health test in Prince George's County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Prince George's County.

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