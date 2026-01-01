 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Washington County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Washington County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Washington County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Washington County

Empirical draws blood in Washington County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Washington County
Start testing in Washington County

More heart testing in Washington County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Washington CountyLp(a) test in Washington CountyLDL test in Washington CountyHDL test in Washington CountyTriglycerides test in Washington Countyhs-CRP test in Washington County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in MarylandHeart Health Test in Frederick CountyHeart Health Test in Franklin CountyHeart Health Test in Loudoun CountyHeart Health Test in Cumberland CountyHeart Health Test in York CountyHeart Health Test in Blair CountyHeart Health Test in Anne Arundel CountyHeart Health Test in Harford County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Washington County

Get your heart health test in Washington County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Washington County.

Get tested
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