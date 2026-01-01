 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hampden County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hampden County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Hampden County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Hampden County

Empirical draws blood in Hampden County through the Quest network, including Springfield, and West Springfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Hampden County
Start testing in Hampden County

More heart testing in Hampden County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Hampden CountyLp(a) test in Hampden CountyLDL test in Hampden CountyHDL test in Hampden CountyTriglycerides test in Hampden Countyhs-CRP test in Hampden County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hampden County

Get your heart health test in Hampden County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hampden County.

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