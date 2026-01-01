 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Worcester County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Worcester County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Worcester County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Worcester County

Empirical draws blood in Worcester County through the Quest network, including Worcester, Leominster, Shrewsbury, Auburn, and Clinton. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 18 lab locations in Worcester County
Start testing in Worcester County

More heart testing in Worcester County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Worcester CountyLp(a) test in Worcester CountyLDL test in Worcester CountyHDL test in Worcester CountyTriglycerides test in Worcester Countyhs-CRP test in Worcester County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Worcester County

Get your heart health test in Worcester County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Worcester County.

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