Heart Health Test in Michigan

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Michigan.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
30+ lab locations in Michigan
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 30+ lab locations across 33 Michigan cities through the Quest network, including Flint, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Bay City, and Belmont. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 37 lab locations in Michigan
4313 Corunna Rd
Flint, MI
5080 Villa Linde Pkwy
Flint, MI
G1071 N Ballenger Hwy
Flint, MI
234 W Caroline St
Fenton, MI
425 N Fenway Dr
Fenton, MI
3434 Regency Park Dr
Grand Blanc, MI
6011 Porter Rd
Grand Blanc, MI
1580 S Euclid Ave
Bay City, MI
6231 West River Dr NE
Belmont, MI
5323 E Court St N
Burton, MI
520 Cobb St
Cadillac, MI
5825 S Main St
Clarkston, MI
18400 Hall Rd
Clinton Twp, MI
3301 N Pontiac Trl
Commerce Township, MI
1097 S State Rd
Davison, MI
25070 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, MI
2025 Abbot Road
East Lansing, MI
487 N Main St
Frankenmuth, MI
1971 E Beltline Ave Ne
Grand Rapids, MI
5555 Gull Rd
Kalamazoo, MI
1424 S Lapeer Rd
Lake Orion, MI
944 Baldwin Rd
Lapeer, MI
11583 Farmington Rd
Livonia, MI
555 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI
2150 N Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI
11515 N Saginaw St
Mount Morris, MI
520 N. Mission
Mt. Pleasant, MI
433 Seminole Rd
Muskegon, MI
40015 Grand River Rd
Novi, MI
19020 Fort St
Riverview, MI
135 Barclay Cir
Rochester Hills, MI
2062 N Center Rd
Saginaw, MI
2500 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI
23077 Greenfield Rd
Southfield, MI
5821 W Central Ave
Toledo, OH
38815 Dequindre Rd
Troy, MI
3935 Lake Michigan Dr Nw
Walker, MI
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Michigan.