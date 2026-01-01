 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Berrien County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Berrien County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Berrien County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Berrien County

Empirical draws blood in Berrien County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Berrien County
Start testing in Berrien County

More heart testing in Berrien County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Berrien CountyLp(a) test in Berrien CountyLDL test in Berrien CountyHDL test in Berrien CountyTriglycerides test in Berrien Countyhs-CRP test in Berrien County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Berrien County

Get your heart health test in Berrien County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Berrien County.

Get tested
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