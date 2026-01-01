 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Detroit

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Detroit.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

5 lab locations in Detroit

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

5 Lab Locations in Detroit

Empirical draws blood at 5 lab locations in Detroit through the Quest network, including Dearborn, Livonia, Novi, Southfield, and Troy. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 5 lab locations in Detroit
Start testing in Detroit

More heart testing in Detroit

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in DetroitLp(a) test in DetroitLDL test in DetroitHDL test in DetroitTriglycerides test in Detroiths-CRP test in Detroit

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in MichiganHeart Health Test in ClevelandHeart Health Test in AkronHeart Health Test in ColumbusHeart Health Test in PittsburghHeart Health Test in CincinnatiHeart Health Test in IndianapolisHeart Health Test in Montgomery CountyHeart Health Test in Northern Virginia

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Detroit

Get your heart health test in Detroit.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Detroit.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone