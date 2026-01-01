 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Kalamazoo County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Kalamazoo County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Kalamazoo County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Kalamazoo County

Empirical draws blood in Kalamazoo County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Kalamazoo County
Start testing in Kalamazoo County

More heart testing in Kalamazoo County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Kalamazoo CountyLp(a) test in Kalamazoo CountyLDL test in Kalamazoo CountyHDL test in Kalamazoo CountyTriglycerides test in Kalamazoo Countyhs-CRP test in Kalamazoo County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Kalamazoo County

Get your heart health test in Kalamazoo County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Kalamazoo County.

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