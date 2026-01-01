 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Kent County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Kent County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Kent County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Kent County

Empirical draws blood in Kent County through the Quest network, including Belmont, and Grand Rapids. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Kent County
Start testing in Kent County

More heart testing in Kent County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Kent CountyLp(a) test in Kent CountyLDL test in Kent CountyHDL test in Kent CountyTriglycerides test in Kent Countyhs-CRP test in Kent County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Kent County

Get your heart health test in Kent County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Kent County.

Get tested
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