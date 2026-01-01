 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Macomb County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Macomb County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Macomb County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Macomb County

Empirical draws blood in Macomb County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Macomb County
Start testing in Macomb County

More heart testing in Macomb County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Macomb CountyLp(a) test in Macomb CountyLDL test in Macomb CountyHDL test in Macomb CountyTriglycerides test in Macomb Countyhs-CRP test in Macomb County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Macomb County

Get your heart health test in Macomb County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Macomb County.

Get tested
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