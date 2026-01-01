 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
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Heart Health Test in Oakland County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Oakland County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Oakland County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Oakland County

Empirical draws blood in Oakland County through the Quest network, including Clarkston, Commerce Township, Lake Orion, Novi, and Southfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Oakland County
Start testing in Oakland County

More heart testing in Oakland County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Oakland CountyLp(a) test in Oakland CountyLDL test in Oakland CountyHDL test in Oakland CountyTriglycerides test in Oakland Countyhs-CRP test in Oakland County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Oakland County

Get your heart health test in Oakland County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oakland County.

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