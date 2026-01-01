 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Saginaw County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Saginaw County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Saginaw County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Saginaw County

Empirical draws blood in Saginaw County through the Quest network, including Frankenmuth, and Saginaw. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Saginaw County
Start testing in Saginaw County

More heart testing in Saginaw County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Saginaw CountyLp(a) test in Saginaw CountyLDL test in Saginaw CountyHDL test in Saginaw CountyTriglycerides test in Saginaw Countyhs-CRP test in Saginaw County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

Heart Health Panel overview Heart Health Test in MichiganHeart Health Test in Bay CountyHeart Health Test in Lapeer CountyHeart Health Test in Ingham CountyHeart Health Test in Livingston CountyHeart Health Test in Oakland CountyHeart Health Test in Macomb CountyHeart Health Test in Kent CountyHeart Health Test in Monroe County

Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Saginaw County

Get your heart health test in Saginaw County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Saginaw County.

Get tested
Image of a man on cellphone