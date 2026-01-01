Heart Health Test in Missouri

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Missouri.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
50+ lab locations in Missouri
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 50+ lab locations across 38 Missouri cities through the Quest network, including Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, and Chesterfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 56 lab locations in Missouri
12700 Southfork Rd
Saint Louis, MO
40 N Kingshighway
Saint Louis, MO
621 S New Ballas Rd
Saint Louis, MO
701 S New Ballas Road
Saint Louis, MO
7345 Watson Rd
Saint Louis, MO
9950 Kennerly Rd
Saint Louis, MO
1965 S Fremont Ave
Springfield, MO
2115 S Fremont Ave
Springfield, MO
220 W Sunshine St
Springfield, MO
3231 S National
Springfield, MO
3302 South National
Springfield, MO
1000 Eleven S
Columbia, IL
1000 W Nifong Blvd
Columbia, MO
2003 W Broadway
Columbia, MO
2475 Broadway Bluffs Dr
Columbia, MO
10940 Parallel Pkwy
Kansas City, KS
3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Kansas City, MO
5400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO
9151 NE 81st Ter
Kansas City, MO
1585 Woodlake Dr
Chesterfield, MO
17300 N Outer 40
Chesterfield, MO
100 Mercy Way
Joplin, MO
2727 E 32Nd St
Joplin, MO
901 East Fifth St
Washington, MO
901 Patients First Dr
Washington, MO
237 E Center Dr
Alton, IL
12 Arnold Mall
Arnold, MO
15945 Clayton Rd
Ballwin, MO
3030 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL
8425 Clint Dr
Belton, MO
159 E Macarthur Dr
Bethalto, IL
711 Nw Hwy 7
Blue Springs, MO
800 State Highway 248
Branson, MO
1417 N Mount Auburn Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO
706 W Fairview Ave
Carthage, MO
98 The Legends Pkwy
Eureka, MO
539 W Karsch Blvd
Farmington, MO
1463 US Highway 61
Festus, MO
8186 N Lindbergh Blvd
Florissant, MO
601 E 13Th St
Grove, OK
2800 E Rock Haven Rd
Harrisonville, MO
19550 E 39th St S
Independence, MO
999 Diamond Rdg
Jefferson City, MO
463 S Kirkwood Rd
Kirkwood, MO
1555 Ne Douglas St
Lees Summit, MO
8609 College Blvd
Lenexa, KS
530 East 24 Hwy
Moberly, MO
2700 Clay Edwards Dr
North Kansas City, MO
3449 Pheasant Meadow Dr
O Fallon, MO
316 W Us Highway 40
Odessa, MO
12140 Nall Ave
Overland Park, KS
1605 Martin Springs Dr
Rolla, MO
1213 N Belt Hwy
Saint Joseph, MO
4101 Mexico Rd
Saint Peters, MO
990 Winchester Dr
Sedalia, MO
1201 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Missouri.