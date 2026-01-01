 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Cass County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Cass County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Cass County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Cass County

Empirical draws blood in Cass County through the Quest network, including Belton, and Harrisonville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Cass County
Start testing in Cass County

More heart testing in Cass County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Cass CountyLp(a) test in Cass CountyLDL test in Cass CountyHDL test in Cass CountyTriglycerides test in Cass Countyhs-CRP test in Cass County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Cass County

Get your heart health test in Cass County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Cass County.

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