 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Jefferson County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Jefferson County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Jefferson County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Jefferson County

Empirical draws blood in Jefferson County through the Quest network, including Arnold, and Festus. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Jefferson County
Start testing in Jefferson County

More heart testing in Jefferson County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Jefferson CountyLp(a) test in Jefferson CountyLDL test in Jefferson CountyHDL test in Jefferson CountyTriglycerides test in Jefferson Countyhs-CRP test in Jefferson County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Jefferson County

Get your heart health test in Jefferson County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Jefferson County.

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