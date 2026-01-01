 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Kansas City

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Kansas City.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

9 lab locations in Kansas City

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

9 Lab Locations in Kansas City

Empirical draws blood at 9 lab locations in Kansas City through the Quest network, including Kansas City, Belton, Blue Springs, Independence, and Lees Summit. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 9 lab locations in Kansas City
Start testing in Kansas City

More heart testing in Kansas City

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Kansas CityLp(a) test in Kansas CityLDL test in Kansas CityHDL test in Kansas CityTriglycerides test in Kansas Cityhs-CRP test in Kansas City

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Kansas City

Get your heart health test in Kansas City.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Kansas City.

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