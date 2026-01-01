 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in St. Louis

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in St. Louis.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

19 lab locations in St. Louis

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

19 Lab Locations in St. Louis

Empirical draws blood at 19 lab locations in St. Louis through the Quest network, including Saint Louis, Chesterfield, Washington, Arnold, and Ballwin. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 19 lab locations in St. Louis
Start testing in St. Louis

More heart testing in St. Louis

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in St. LouisLp(a) test in St. LouisLDL test in St. LouisHDL test in St. LouisTriglycerides test in St. Louishs-CRP test in St. Louis

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in St. Louis

Get your heart health test in St. Louis.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across St. Louis.

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