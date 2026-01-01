Heart Health Test in St. Louis

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in St. Louis.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
19 lab locations in St. Louis
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 19 lab locations in St. Louis through the Quest network, including Saint Louis, Chesterfield, Washington, Arnold, and Ballwin. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 19 lab locations in St. Louis
12700 Southfork Rd
Saint Louis, MO
40 N Kingshighway
Saint Louis, MO
621 S New Ballas Rd
Saint Louis, MO
701 S New Ballas Road
Saint Louis, MO
7345 Watson Rd
Saint Louis, MO
9950 Kennerly Rd
Saint Louis, MO
1585 Woodlake Dr
Chesterfield, MO
17300 N Outer 40
Chesterfield, MO
901 East Fifth St
Washington, MO
901 Patients First Dr
Washington, MO
12 Arnold Mall
Arnold, MO
15945 Clayton Rd
Ballwin, MO
98 The Legends Pkwy
Eureka, MO
1463 US Highway 61
Festus, MO
8186 N Lindbergh Blvd
Florissant, MO
463 S Kirkwood Rd
Kirkwood, MO
3449 Pheasant Meadow Dr
O Fallon, MO
4101 Mexico Rd
Saint Peters, MO
1201 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across St. Louis.