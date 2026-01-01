 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Nevada

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Nevada.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

20+ lab locations in Nevada

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

20+ Lab Locations in Nevada

Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 9 Nevada cities through the Quest network, including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, and Bullhead City. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 26 lab locations in Nevada
Start testing in Nevada

More heart testing in Nevada

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in NevadaLp(a) test in NevadaLDL test in NevadaHDL test in NevadaTriglycerides test in Nevadahs-CRP test in Nevada

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Nevada

Get your heart health test in Nevada.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Nevada.

Get tested
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