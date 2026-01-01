Heart Health Test in Las Vegas

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Las Vegas.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
19 lab locations in Las Vegas
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 19 lab locations in Las Vegas through the Quest network, including Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 19 lab locations in Las Vegas
305 N Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
3150 N Tenaya Wy
Las Vegas, NV
4230 Burnham Ave
Las Vegas, NV
4266 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV
5608 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
7460 W Lake Mead Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
761 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
7891 W Tropical Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV
900 S Rancho Dr
Las Vegas, NV
9420 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV
10001 S Eastern Ave
Henderson, NV
210 N Boulder Hwy
Henderson, NV
2265 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV
2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV
2505 Anthem Village Dr
Henderson, NV
6301 Mountain Vista St
Henderson, NV
800 N Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV
1815 E Lake Mead Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV
6945 Aliante Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Las Vegas.