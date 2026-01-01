 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Las Vegas

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Las Vegas.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

19 lab locations in Las Vegas

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

19 Lab Locations in Las Vegas

Empirical draws blood at 19 lab locations in Las Vegas through the Quest network, including Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 19 lab locations in Las Vegas
Start testing in Las Vegas

More heart testing in Las Vegas

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Las VegasLp(a) test in Las VegasLDL test in Las VegasHDL test in Las VegasTriglycerides test in Las Vegashs-CRP test in Las Vegas

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Las Vegas

Get your heart health test in Las Vegas.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Las Vegas.

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