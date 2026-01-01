 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Bronx

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Bronx.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Bronx

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $289

Bronx lab fees, explained

In Bronx, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Bronx

Empirical draws blood in Bronx through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 13 lab locations in Bronx
Start testing in Bronx

More heart testing in Bronx

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in BronxLp(a) test in BronxLDL test in BronxHDL test in BronxTriglycerides test in Bronxhs-CRP test in Bronx

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Bronx

Get your heart health test in Bronx.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Bronx.

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