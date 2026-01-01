Heart Health Test in Bronx

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Bronx.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Bronx
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
In Bronx, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Bronx through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 13 lab locations in Bronx
1550 University Avenue (Suite E)
Bronx, NY, 10452
1619 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY, 10469
2024 Creston Avenue
Bronx, NY, 10453
2386 Jerome Avenue
Bronx, NY, 10468
2445 Arthur Avenue (Lower Level)
Bronx, NY, 10458
25 E. 183rd Street (1st Floor)
Bronx, NY, 10453
3991 White Plains Rd
Bronx, NY, 10466
432 E. 149th street
Bronx, NY, 10455
625 E Fordham Rd (Ground Floor)
Bronx, NY, 10458
828 E 149th St
Bronx, NY, 10453
85 W
Burnside Ave (1st Floor), Bronx, NY, 10453
866 East Tremont Ave
Bronx, NY, 10460
899 Elton Ave
Bronx, NY, 10451
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Bronx.