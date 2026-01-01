Heart Health Test in Brooklyn

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Brooklyn.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Brooklyn
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
In Brooklyn, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Brooklyn through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 7 lab locations in Brooklyn
231-A South 3rd Street (4th Floor)
Brooklyn, NY, 11211
2401 Avenue X (Corner 24th St)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2626 E. 14th Street (Suite 202-203)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2829 Ocean Parkway
Suite 309, Brooklyn, NY, 11235
3047 Brighton 6th Street (lower level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
769 54th Street (Lower Level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11220
999 Blake Ave
Brooklyn, NY, 11207
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Brooklyn.