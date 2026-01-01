 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Brooklyn

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Brooklyn.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Brooklyn

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $289

Brooklyn lab fees, explained

In Brooklyn, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Brooklyn

Empirical draws blood in Brooklyn through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 7 lab locations in Brooklyn
Start testing in Brooklyn

More heart testing in Brooklyn

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in BrooklynLp(a) test in BrooklynLDL test in BrooklynHDL test in BrooklynTriglycerides test in Brooklynhs-CRP test in Brooklyn

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Brooklyn

Get your heart health test in Brooklyn.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Brooklyn.

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