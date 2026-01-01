Heart Health Test in Long Island

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Long Island.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Long Island
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
In Long Island, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Long Island through the BioReference network, including Brentwood, Patchogue, Babylon, Bay Shore, and New Hyde Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 9 lab locations in Long Island
160 4th Street (2nd floor
Brentwood, NY, 11717
1869 Brentwood Rd suite 205
Brentwood, NY, 11717
501 N Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY, 11772
629 Medford Avenue (Suite 6)
Patchogue, NY, 11772
164 West Main St
Babylon, NY, 11702
350 E. Main Street
Bay Shore, NY, 11706
820 Jericho Turnpike
New Hyde Park, NY, 11040
535 Port Washington Blvd
Port Washington, NY, 11050
372 Post Avenue
Westbury, NY, 11590
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Long Island.