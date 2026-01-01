 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Long Island

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Long Island.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Long Island

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $289

Long Island lab fees, explained

In Long Island, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Long Island

Empirical draws blood in Long Island through the BioReference network, including Brentwood, Patchogue, Babylon, Bay Shore, and New Hyde Park. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 9 lab locations in Long Island
Start testing in Long Island

More heart testing in Long Island

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Long IslandLp(a) test in Long IslandLDL test in Long IslandHDL test in Long IslandTriglycerides test in Long Islandhs-CRP test in Long Island

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Long Island

Get your heart health test in Long Island.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Long Island.

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