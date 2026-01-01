Heart Health Test in Manhattan

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Manhattan.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Manhattan
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
In Manhattan, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Manhattan through the BioReference network. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 9 lab locations in Manhattan
112 West 72nd St
New York, NY, 10023
120 East 90th St
New York, NY, 10128
13-17 Elizabeth St (Suite 401)
New York, NY, 10013
139 Centre Street
Suite 524, New York, NY, 10013
154 W.127th Street
New York, NY, 10027
201 East 65th St
New York, NY, 10065
211 East 51st St
New York, NY, 10022
217 Grand Street (Suite 303)
New York, NY, 10013
352 7th Ave
Suite 1004, New York, NY, 10001
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Manhattan.