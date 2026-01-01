 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in New York City

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in New York City.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.

1 lab visit

46 lab locations in New York City

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $289

New York City lab fees, explained

In New York City, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

46 Lab Locations in New York City

Empirical draws blood at 46 lab locations in New York City through the BioReference network, including Bronx, New York, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Staten Island. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 46 lab locations in New York City
Start testing in New York City

More heart testing in New York City

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in New York CityLp(a) test in New York CityLDL test in New York CityHDL test in New York CityTriglycerides test in New York Cityhs-CRP test in New York City

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in New York City

Get your heart health test in New York City.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across New York City.

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