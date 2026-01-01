 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Queens

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Queens.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Queens

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $289

Queens lab fees, explained

In Queens, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Queens

Empirical draws blood in Queens through the BioReference network, including Flushing, Jackson Hgts, Arverne, Astoria, and Elmhurst. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 13 lab locations in Queens
Start testing in Queens

More heart testing in Queens

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in QueensLp(a) test in QueensLDL test in QueensHDL test in QueensTriglycerides test in Queenshs-CRP test in Queens

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Queens

Get your heart health test in Queens.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Queens.

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