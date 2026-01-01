Heart Health Test in Queens

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Queens.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
lab locations in Queens
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
In Queens, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes the full heart panel, all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood in Queens through the BioReference network, including Flushing, Jackson Hgts, Arverne, Astoria, and Elmhurst. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 13 lab locations in Queens
133-36 41st Road (Suite 1A)
Flushing, NY, 11355
136-20 38th Avenue (Suite 8G)
Flushing, NY, 11354
38-08 UNION ST
Flushing, NY, 11354
39-16 Prince Street (Suite 252)
Flushing, NY, 11354
40-46 74th Street
Jackson Hgts, NY, 11373
90-01A Roosevelt Ave
2nd fl, Jackson Hgts, NY, 11372
62-00 Beach Channel Drive
Arverne, NY, 11692
31-41 45th Street (Lower Level)
Astoria, NY, 11103
40-23 74th St
Elmhurst, NY, 11373
712 Beach 20th Street
Far Rockaway, NY, 11692
58 48 Catalpa Avenue
Ridgewood, NY, 11385
86-15 Forest Parkway
Woodhaven, NY, 11421
53-14 Roosevelt Avenue (Suite 206)
Woodside, NY, 11377
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across Queens.