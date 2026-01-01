Heart Health Test in North Carolina

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in North Carolina.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in North Carolina
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 21 North Carolina cities through the Quest network, including Charlotte, Cary, Asheville, Danville, and Fayetteville. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 24 lab locations in North Carolina
11111 Carmel Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC
1918 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC
3541 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC
1021 Darrington Dr
Cary, NC
103 Baines Court
Cary, NC
417 Biltmore Ave
Asheville, NC
1108 Main St
Danville, VA
405 Owen Dr
Fayetteville, NC
2311 Aberdeen Blvd
Gastonia, NC
2400 Wayne Memorial Dr
Goldsboro, NC
1002 N Church St
Greensboro, NC
2459 Emerald Pl
Greenville, NC
85 Seasons Ln
Hiawassee, GA
1781 Tate Blvd South East
Hickory, NC
1011 N. Lindsay Street
High Point, NC
14231 Market Square Dr
Huntersville, NC
901 Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC
544 Brawley School Rd
Mooresville, NC
8000 Town Dr
Raleigh, NC
621 S Main St
Reidsville, NC
200 S Herlong Ave
Rock Hill, SC
804 English Rd
Rocky Mount, NC
2032 S 17Th St
Wilmington, NC
200 Charlois Blvd
Winston Salem, NC
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across North Carolina.