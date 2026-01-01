 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Buncombe County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Buncombe County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Buncombe County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Buncombe County

Empirical draws blood in Buncombe County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Buncombe County
Start testing in Buncombe County

More heart testing in Buncombe County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Buncombe CountyLp(a) test in Buncombe CountyLDL test in Buncombe CountyHDL test in Buncombe CountyTriglycerides test in Buncombe Countyhs-CRP test in Buncombe County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Buncombe County

Get your heart health test in Buncombe County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Buncombe County.

Get tested
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