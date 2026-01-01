 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Charlotte

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Charlotte.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

6 lab locations in Charlotte

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

6 Lab Locations in Charlotte

Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Charlotte through the Quest network, including Charlotte, Gastonia, Huntersville, and Mooresville. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 6 lab locations in Charlotte
Start testing in Charlotte

More heart testing in Charlotte

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in CharlotteLp(a) test in CharlotteLDL test in CharlotteHDL test in CharlotteTriglycerides test in Charlottehs-CRP test in Charlotte

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Charlotte

Get your heart health test in Charlotte.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Charlotte.

Get tested
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