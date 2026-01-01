Heart Health Test in Charlotte

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Charlotte.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
6 lab locations in Charlotte
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.
Apolipoprotein B
ApoB
Lipoprotein(a)
Lp(a)
LDL Cholesterol
LDL
HDL Cholesterol
HDL
Triglycerides
Triglycerides
High-Sensitivity CRP
hs-CRP
Empirical draws blood at 6 lab locations in Charlotte through the Quest network, including Charlotte, Gastonia, Huntersville, and Mooresville. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 6 lab locations in Charlotte
11111 Carmel Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC
1918 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC
3541 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC
2311 Aberdeen Blvd
Gastonia, NC
14231 Market Square Dr
Huntersville, NC
544 Brawley School Rd
Mooresville, NC
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Test each marker individually
Heart Health Test elsewhere
ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Charlotte.