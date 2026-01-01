 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Gaston County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Gaston County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Gaston County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Gaston County

Empirical draws blood in Gaston County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Gaston County
Start testing in Gaston County

More heart testing in Gaston County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Gaston CountyLp(a) test in Gaston CountyLDL test in Gaston CountyHDL test in Gaston CountyTriglycerides test in Gaston Countyhs-CRP test in Gaston County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Gaston County

Get your heart health test in Gaston County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Gaston County.

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